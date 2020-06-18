wir(t)schaffenes - Gewinner 15. Juni 2020
Kaufe lokal und gewinne bis zu € 250,– auf www.wirtschaffenes.at
Bettina Huber Villa Masianco St. Johann
Lukas Themel OBI St. Johann
Marijke Reitsma Naturwerk, St. Johann
Martina Rabl OMV MAXX Motion, Kirchdorf
Martina Rabl Hair & Style – Katja Windbichler, Kössen
Nathalie Hochkogler Schuhhaus Lackner, Kitzbühel
Sonja Sieberer BB Hohe Salve, Hopfgarten
Andreas Obermoser Österreichische Post AG, Kitzbühel
Hannes Nothdurfter Gasthaus Dorfwirt, Oberndorf
Simone Felice Intersport Patrick, St. Johann
Patric Viethen Simple food & drinks, Kitzbühel
Elisa Riedmann Drunter & Drüber Riedmann KEG, Hopfgarten
Judith Royer Salon Mediküre, St. Johann
Michael Baumgartner Skoda Service, Kirchberg
Evelyn Treichl Panorama Badewelt, St. Johann
Wir gratulieren ganz herzlich!