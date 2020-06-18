Kitzbüheler Anzeiger Servus Magazin
 
 
18.06.2020
wir(t)schaffenes - Gewinner 15. Juni 2020

Kaufe lokal und gewinne bis zu € 250,– auf www.wirtschaffenes.at

Bettina Huber                         Villa Masianco St. Johann
Lukas Themel                         OBI St. Johann
Marijke Reitsma                     Naturwerk, St. Johann
Martina Rabl                          OMV MAXX Motion, Kirchdorf
Martina Rabl                          Hair & Style – Katja Windbichler, Kössen
Nathalie Hochkogler             Schuhhaus Lackner, Kitzbühel
Sonja Sieberer                       BB Hohe Salve, Hopfgarten
Andreas Obermoser              Österreichische Post AG, Kitzbühel
Hannes Nothdurfter              Gasthaus Dorfwirt, Oberndorf
Simone Felice                         Intersport Patrick, St. Johann
Patric Viethen                        Simple food & drinks, Kitzbühel
Elisa Riedmann                     Drunter & Drüber Riedmann KEG, Hopfgarten
Judith Royer                           Salon Mediküre, St. Johann
Michael Baumgartner           Skoda Service, Kirchberg
Evelyn Treichl                        Panorama Badewelt, St. Johann

Wir gratulieren ganz herzlich!

